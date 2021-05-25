'Money Heist' season 5 to be released in 2 parts on September 3, December 3

Streaming platform Netflix has finally announced the release date of the much-anticipated fifth and final season of “Money Heist.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Netflix said the series will come in two installments with five episodes in each volume.

The first one will be released on September 3, and the second volume will come out on December 3.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” said Álex Pina, the show’s creator.

“We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure,” he added.

Netflix also provided the official synopsis of “Money Heist” part 5 which goes: “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan.”

“Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

The fifth and final part of the Spanish series was already in production as of December 2020.

Aside from this upcoming season, Netflix is also working on the Korean adaptation of “Money Heist” which will feature Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki, and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

The Korean adaptation will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like “The Guest,” “Voice,” and “Black” and is known as a giant in the fantasy crime genre.