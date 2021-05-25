WATCH: 'Eternals' teaser trailer unleashed

Marvel Studios has finally dropped a brand new teaser for the much-anticipated movie “Eternals.”

Based on the comic book by comic legend Jack Kirby, the two-minute clip introduces its main stars taking on the role of superheroes led by Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Slated to be released in theaters in November 2021, “Eternals” is directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao of the movie “Nomadland.”

The premise for the Eternals is that they are a long-living alien race. They have lived hidden alongside humanity but have guided them throughout the centuries.

The film is reported to show the characters come out of hiding after the events of “Avengers Endgame.” -- with Reuters

