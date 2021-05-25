Judy Ann Santos explains undeniable chemistry with Piolo Pascual

MANILA – Judy Ann Santos is keeping her doors open when it comes to a possible reunion project with her former leading man, actor Piolo Pascual.

Speaking with G3 San Diego for the latter’s #LiveWithG3 series on YouTube, Santos surmised that there remains a clamor for them to star in a project together perhaps because of their undeniable chemistry.

“Wala namang question 'yung chemistry namin ni Piolo to begin with. From the very start of our tandem, may chemistry na siguro din talagang nakita ang ABS,” she said.

Since they first worked together in the series “Esperanza,” Santos and Pascual went on to star in several other teleseryes and movies including “Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka,” “Bakit ‘Di Totoohanin,” “Till There Was You” and “Don’t Give Up on Us,” among others.

When asked what she thinks if the magic behind their onscreen rapport, Santos said: “Because we are really good friends, kami ni Piolo. Probably it was really a nice friendship na talagang kapag on-cam, on-cam. Trabaho natin ito, gagawin natin ito.”

“I guess the spark when you act with your love team, automatic na siyang lumalabas. And may mutual naman kaming pagtingin sa isa’t isa at some point siguro no? Kasi 'yung chemistry hindi naman siya lalabas doon eh,” she added.

Santos stressed that they never crossed the post-friendship line when it comes to their relationship.

“Yung mutual na pagtingin na iyon, we both know that that friendship is just that friendship. Because kapag lumagpas pa kami doon, masisira na ang pangkalahatan,” she said.

With regard to their possible reunion project, Santos emphasized that it has to be the right material which they will both express interest in.

“Malaking factor din kasi kung ano 'yung takbo ng storya kasi ang tagal-tagal na wala kaming project together. It should be something really worth watching and worth waiting. Kasi kung gagawa kami ng project na puchi-puchi lang, para lang magsama kami, parang unfair naman iyon sa pangkalahatan. Parang hindi tama, hindi tugma at hindi akma na, ‘Gawin natin ito kasi gusto ng mga fans,’” she said.

“Mas after ako doon sa humanap tayo ng tamang material. Walang perfect na material. Hindi ako naghahanap ng perfect, naghahanap lang ako ng tamang material. Kasi kung gagawa ka ng huling project with Piolo, it should be something really exceptional,” she added.

The screen veteran, however, explained that it won’t probably happen soon because she is still afraid to accept acting jobs and go on locked-in tapings given the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am not really closing my doors with that possibility kasi wala namang impossible. Sa pagkakataong ito, kung kaya, bakit hindi? It’s just that lalo ngayon, ang hirap. Hindi ako makatanggap ng mga acting jobs kasi natatakot ako talagang lumabas. The thought of bubble taping, hindi ko kaya. Malalayo sa pamilya eh ang liliit pa ng mga anak namin. Siguro kung mga dalaga at binate na ito, maiintindihan nila,” she said.