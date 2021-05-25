Frankie Pangilinan denies she cut lines to get COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA – Frankie Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of Senator Kiko Pangilinan and screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, denied she was accorded preferential treatment when she received her jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in Makati City.

On Twitter, Pangilinan showed a video of her getting the vaccine which she captioned with a “lighthearted quip.”

when i got an asthma attack mid-PE in middle school and everybody made fun of me i swore i would get back at them one day and here we are pic.twitter.com/09wM2iNtBP — nakakieinis (@kakiep83) May 20, 2021

“When I got an asthma attack mid-PE in middle school and everybody made fun of me I swore I would get back at them one day and here we are,” she wrote.

Reacting to people who misinterpreted her post, Pangilinan said: “Made a lighthearted quip about it and wanted to be transparent, but even that was misconstrued. Everything I’ve done for the past year has been so dramatized and It’s rly tiring guys.”

Stressing she did not cut lines, Pangilinan said she got the vaccine after getting a text from the Makati government saying she’s qualified.

“Hi i didn’t want to make this a big deal but have y’all ever thought maybe ppl have health issues u don’t know about,” she said.

hi i didn’t want to make this a big deal but have y’all ever thought maybe ppl have health issues u don’t know about 🤡 didn’t cut in line, got a text from makati gov saying i qualified, so i went, bc it’s the responsible thing to do https://t.co/nlVTtitNGS — nakakieinis (@kakiep83) May 24, 2021

Pangilinan admitted she had her own initial qualms about going precisely because she thought about the people who might better qualify, but she explained that she decided to go through with it “because it’s the responsible thing to do.”

“If we all think like that how are we ever going to achieve herd immunity? and why would i post a video on a public platform if i cut in line??? pls my goodness gracious,” she said.

i had my own initial qualms about going precisely bc i thought abt the ppl who might better qualify, but if we all think like that how are we ever going to achieve herd immunity? and why would i post a video on a public platform if i cut in line??? pls my goodness gracious — nakakieinis (@kakiep83) May 24, 2021

In another post, Pangilinan told her followers: “Hope you’re all safe and healthy. And if you qualify, PLEASE get vaccinated not only for ur protection but for those around u.”