The Filipino comedy film "Where Is The Lie?" clinched an award at the 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, its producer said on Wednesday.

The Quark Henares-helmed movie got a Special Jury Recognition award at the annual event, where it participated as a narrative programs section entry, according to ANIMA Studios.

“Where Is the Lie” is a comedy about scams and the dangers of the web. The film stars EJ Jallorina, Royce Cabrera, and Maris Racal.

Racal and Jallorina were recently in Italy to attend the Udine Far East Film Festival to represent their film.

The other Filipino films participating in the festival are “Deleter” by Mikhail Red starring Nadine Lustre, and the dark fable “In My Mother's Skin,” the debut feature of Kenneth Dagatan.

RELATED VIDEO: