MANILA — Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo trended on social media after they posted photos of them together in their respective social media pages on Tuesday.

Geronimo was the first one who posted their picture with a black page and the words “on to the next one” written across it.

Bamboo simply captioned his post with, “Here we go.” He also tagged Geronimo and the singer’s husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli, in the photo.

Since they refused to share details on why they met, fans speculated that Geronimo and Bamboo could be working on a new music.

Collaborations between the pair are not new. They have performed on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in several instances.

They also used to work together on “The Voice of the Philippines” where they served as coaches. While Geronimo has left the show, Bamboo continued to be part of the program.