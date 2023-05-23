Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A Regine Velasquez movie released in 2002 will go on as one of the visual reminders of the lost grandeur of the Manila Central Post Office, which was razed in a fire early this week.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Velasquez shared a picture from the romance film “Ikaw Lamang Hanggang Ngayon,” where she portrayed a postal worker opposite Richard Gomez.

“Ano na kaya mangyayari kay Katherine at sa iba pang naging bahagi ng Manila Central Post Office?” she said, referring to her character.

Velasquez wrote: “Naging bahagi ng buhay ko ang Post Office napasok ko at nakakilala rin ng mga kaibigan duon. The Manila Central Post Office was a Historical land mark it’s so sad that this happened.”

Another romance movie that was set at the historic post office is 2011’s “Catch Me, I’m In Love,” starring Sarah Geronimo and Gerald Anderson.

More recently, Lorna Tolentino filmed scenes at the iconic landmark for the ongoing “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

An upcoming series, “Simula sa Gitna,” will extensively feature the Manila Central Post Office. Like the 2018 film “Hintayan ng Langit,” which the series is based on, the old structure will be depicted as purgatory or “Kalagitnaan.”

Earlier on Monday, its cast, including lead stars Maris Racal and Khalil Ramos, expressed their sadness too over what has become of the vintage building.