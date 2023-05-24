Rachelle Ann Go dotes over baby daughter: 'I am so in love with you Sela'

Singer and theater actress Rachelle Ann Go could not help but dote over her second child with husband Martin Spies.

On Instagram, Go shared a new photo of baby Sela Teruah, who was born in March.

“I am so in love with you Sela… She is already showing so much character! She loves to chat, smile and sing with me. Happy 2 months our little one,” Go captioned her post.

Go’s followers were quick to comment on how adorable her daughter looked, with some also saying they were both lucky to have each other.

In a previous post, Go said it took her and Spies more than a month to choose her daughter’s name.

“Sela means rock, to pause or reflect. Teruah means shout or trumpet blast,” she said.

Go and her husband's eldest child Lukas had just turned 2.



They currently reside in London.

