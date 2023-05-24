Jake Zyrus. Instagram/@masamune257, @jakezyrusmusic

MANILA – Jake Zyrus on Tuesday announced that he is taking a break from social media.

In an Instagram post, the singer said he will stay away from social media "for a few weeks to focus more on my mental health."

"It's been a rough ride. A lot of people have tried to break me, so this is me fighting back, by healing," he said. "I know it's not gonna be easy, but I also know it will help me a lot."

"If you're looking for a sign to also take a break because it's been a lot for you, this is it. Let's do this together," he added.

In June 2021, Zyrus opened up about his past as Charice, as well as all the pain he had to endure.

The singer, who came out as a trans man in 2017, said he is still grateful for Charice and all the experiences she had.

