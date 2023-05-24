Home  >  Entertainment

Former 'Idol PH' contestant Misha de Leon to release new song

Posted at May 24 2023 12:27 PM

MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Misha de Leon is set to release a new song this Friday, May 26.

Music label Star Pop announced the good news on Tuesday as it posted a teaser for the new track, titled "Damdamin." 

De Leon's "Idol Philippines" journey ended early last year. Despite getting eliminated, she vowed to continue singing and pursuing her dreams. 

According to the young singer, "Idol Philippines" truly changed her as a person, and she will always cherish all of her memories she’s made on the show.

