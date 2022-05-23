Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe are first-time co-stars in ‘Flower of Evil.’ Instagram: @lovipoe

MANILA — “Every day is a new discovery” for Piolo Pascual when it comes to Lovi Poe, his first-time leading lady in the upcoming romance thriller series “Flower of Evil.”

Pascual and Poe spoke about their experience working with each other for the first time in a virtual media conference held Monday, ahead of the June premiere of the local adaptation of the South Korean title.

The two have been working on the ABS-CBN and Viu co-production for half a year.

In that span of time, Poe has come to appreciate Pascual’s discipline and ability to be an “empath” to portray his roles effectively.

“He sets his mind in taking care of himself. The energy he gives me in every scene, nadadala na ako. Gift ‘yun sa isang actor, ‘yung madaling makaramdam ng emotions.

“Jacob does not show emotions. So Piolo does the exact opposite for someone who senses people's emotions, and just how an empath he is,” she said.

Like the original series from CJ ENM, the Philippine remake follows a man, Jacob (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife, Iris (Poe).

Jacob’s long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when his Iris a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

“It is totally different in so many ways,” Pascual said of portraying his character. “I have to regulate my emotions, which is really multilayered. It really brings out the worst and best in you. It is fun, but at the same time, a lot of work. I came in as a beginner, and went out as a student na marami pang puwedeng matutunan at gawin. Roles like this are once in a lifetime.”

Of his onscreen wife, Pascual said, “One thing I appreciate about her is her commitment to her work.”

“It is easy to get drowned in this business. But Lovi is so humble, and the way she approaches work, hindi siya napapagod. She really devotes herself to this project. Ang sarap [makatrabaho] ng ganu’n. The way I am with her, it is because of her commitment to her role and her craft.

“Every day is a new day, nata-transcend talaga sa screen ang pagmamahal niya sa craft niya. Alam ni Lovi ginagawa niya. She is willing to give more, do more, and open kami the way we relate to each other,” he said.

Directed by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars JC de Vera, Agot Isidro, Denise Laurel, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Joross Gamboa, Joko Diaz, and Edu Manzano.