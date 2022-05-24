Westlife is coming back to Manila for a concert

MANILA – Start saving up, Westlife fans! The Irish boy band is coming back to Manila for a one-night show early next year.

The Manila leg of Westlife’s “The Wild Dreams” tour will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on February 20, concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Tuesday.

Tickets will be on sale beginning June 4 at 10 a.m.

WESTLIFE is coming back and bringing The Wild Dreams Tour to MANILA! Feb 20, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets on-sale June 4 at 10AM via https://t.co/QGwxIvLNCw and all TicketNet outlets #WESTLIFEManila2023 pic.twitter.com/ANpsUxSXq5 — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) May 24, 2022

It has almost been three years since the last time Westlife visited the Philippines. They held a two-night show on July 29 and 30, 2019 also at the Araneta Coliseum as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in February of that year, the boys of Westlife - Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan - said they have “a special relationship with our fans all over Asia but the Philippines is definitely one of our fondest places that we’ve come to.”

“We went there a lot in our career, probably one of the most we’ve come to. Singing all those old songs, we look forward to coming back there and doing that and share those memories again with the fans and also introduce our new album," Filan said at that time.

The band is known for their hits such as "Swear It Again", "If I Let You Go", "Flying Without Wings", "I Have a Dream", "Seasons in the Sun", "Fool Again", "Uptown Girl", "Unbreakable", "Queen of My Heart" and many more.