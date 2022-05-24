Star Magic launches first hybrid workshops

MANILA -- Star Magic Workshops is back!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, ABS-CBN's talent management arm announced that it will launch its first hybrid public summer workshops, which will start in June.

Participants can also choose online classes.

For the hybrid classes, it will be a combination of 70% online classes and 30% face-to-face bubble workshops.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed during the face-to-face workshops.

Star Magic will be offering Acting for Teens and Adults, Kids Acting, Dance, Voice and Conversational Tagalog workshops.

HOW TO ENLIST:

1. Fill up the enlistment form.

2. You will receive an email from our staff so please make sure that the information you provide are all correct.

3. An orientation will be set at a later date and you'll be invited to join in. (ALL LEVELS in ALL WORKSHOPS are required to undergo this orientation)

4. During the orientation, all the details regarding the workshops will be discussed.

5. Next steps will be given after the orientation.