MANILA -- In a touching moment on “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday, its hosts and judges pitched in to raise P200,000 to a contestant, whose house was destroyed by typhoon Odette in December.

During the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment of the noontime program, co-hosts Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro noticed that daily contender Edimar Bonghanoy appeared to be in low spirits in the interview portion.

Bonghanoy, who hails from Naga, Cebu, explained that his family currently takes shelter at a makeshift house following the devastation of Odette.

“Nitong bagyong Odette, nawala ang bahay namin. Hanggang ngayon, nagbarong-barong lang kami,” he said.

The conversation eventually led to Vice Ganda approaching his co-hosts and the judges of Tawag ng Tanghalan to each pledge what they can contribute to help Bonghanoy’s family rebuild their home.

With individual pledges ranging from P5,000, P10,000, and P30,000, the total donation amount rose to P135,000. Taking his turn to pledge, Vice Ganda said he would add the necessary amount to reach P200,000.

Bonghanoy appeared speechless at the turn of events, and could only say thank you to the “It’s Showtime” mainstays.

“Para sa ‘yo 'yan, mula sa aming lahat dito sa ‘Showtime,’” Vice Ganda said.

“Gusto naming mapasaya ka. Alam naming nararamdaman mo ‘yan at nararamdaman ng pamilya mo, at iyon ang nagpapasaya sa aming ngayon.”

While Bonghanoy failed to make it past the first round, he was set to go home with enough to start rebuilding a house for his family.