Actor Sam Milby marked his birthday with his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, in Canada.

On Instagram, their talent management Cornerstone Entertainment shared a video showing Milby receiving a birthday song from Gray and the audience during their "One Magical Night 2022 Canada Tour" show abroad.

They were joined by their fellow artists Rayver Cruz and Marcelito Pomoy.

"What a way to end the tour. Happy birthday our dearest @samuelmilby!!!" the caption read.

Last Sunday, Gray shared photos of her and Milby, after holding a show in Calgary, Canada. She said it felt nice to finally share the stage with Milby since they got together.

It was back in 2020 when Milby, through an Instagram post, confirmed his relationship with Gray.

RELATED VIDEO