MANILA – Singer Kyla was unable to hide her disappointment after some netizens misconstrued one of her statements on Twitter regarding what's happening in the Philippines.

Last Saturday, Kyla lamented about the high gasoline prices in the country.

“Sobrang mahal ng gas. Pero 'yung sweldo ng mga tao hindi naman tumataas,” she posted.

Two days later, she was obviously disgusted as she told off some netizens not to put words into her mouth.

Kyla said she was simply stating a fact.

“I am aware of what’s happening in the world. Grabe ang comments ng ibang tao. Everyone wants to be right nowadays. Kaya walang nangyayari. I was simply stating a sad reality. It’s NOT a complaint. I NEVER said it’s the government’s fault. Don’t put words in my mouth,” she said.

She then lashed at those people who started calling her names just because of her tweet.

“If you don’t understand what someone is saying and you react and call them names, without fully understanding the context of what they’re saying, what does that make you? It doesn’t make you any better than anyone else. What does that make you as a person?” she asked.

To end her series of posts, Kyla said: “If calling people names make you feel better, you need to start looking in the mirror.”

“I feel sorry for some people spreading more hate in this world. I pray that in time, you’ll become a better person. God Bless You,” she added.