MANILA -- After going on hiatus for more than a year, singer-songwriter Jace Roque is back with two new songs -- "Di Para Sayo" and "Be Someone."

In an interview on Monday, Roque shared details about his self-penned comeback singles under Ditto Music.



"'Yung 'Di Para Sayo' which is my Tagalog comeback single, already has more than 600,000 views on Facebook. And 'yung English comeback single ko po 'Be Someone' na-release siya nung Friday, May 20 on iTunes," Roque told ABS-CBN News.

"Yung 'Di Para Sayo' is my journey to rediscovering my self-worth na parang after kong magmahal na 110% ay mare-realize ko na hindi pala para sa kanya, hindi siya karapat-dapat sa pagmamahal ko sa I ended up loving myself na lang. Tapos 'Be Someone' is my journey to showbiz, 'yung having to meet unrealistic expectations from my family, friends and the industry. Kasi I grew up in the industry. Kung paano siya naka-affect sa akin at kung paano siya naka-damage sa akin na parang hindi ko alam kung ano ang identity ko and I just want to be myself and I want to let my personality shine, my artistry to shine," he added.

With his return, Roque said he is now doing music that is really close to his heart. Aside from new tracks, Roque also returned with a brand-new look, which according to him is reflective of his personal fashion. He also rebranded himself as a P-pop soloist.

"Before kasi ang nire-realease ko ay hardcore electronic dance music (EDM). Tapos over the years kailangan kong mag-adapt sa market until nagkaroon na ng emergence sa P-pop, nagkaroon na ako ng chance to showcase my true sound. So ito na po ang mga songs nare-release ko ngayon. Ito na 'yung hindi ko na kailangan mag-adjust. Ito na talaga 'yung gusto kong sound without actually tweaking my sound," Roque said.

"With my looks din kasi itong fashion ko. Ito 'yung similar fashion ko whenever I go out of the country kasi. Ang fashion ko is heavily influenced by Western, Japanese and Korean. Kasi whenever I go out of the country tini-take back ko kung ano ang nagre-resonate sa akin which is 'yung fashion. I've always been fashion-forward na hindi ko nagagawa before kasi 'yung mga restrictions. Now that P-pop sa has emerged kasama sa new flavor ng music, kasi new flavor din ang fashion," he said.

As an actor, Roque appeared in various ABS-CBN shows such as “And I Love You So,” “Inday Bote” and “Ningning.”

He also played supporting roles in the movies “Across the Crescent Moon” and “Tatay Kong Sexy,” which starred Matteo Guidicelli and former senator Jinggoy Estrada, respectively.

In the interview, Roque admitted that after the success of his single "Forevermore" in 2020, he took a break to address his mental health problem.

Roque said that he went through clinical depression and was also treated for complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Nung nawala ako sa spotlight doon ako nag-therapy for my mental health. Doon ko in-address lahat ng hindi ko process during the pandemic. So marami pong introspection, maraming realizations na nag-contribute din para makabalik ako sa industry," said Roque, who admitted that he was also affected by the ABS-CBN shutdown.



He said he was also motivated to return to work because of his fans who are always there for him.

Asked for message to his fans, Roque said: "Very thankful ako sa inyong lahat kasi nga kahit nawala ako ng walang paalam ay hindi kayo nagtampo sa akin, hindi kayo na-disappoint nandiyan pa rin talaga kayo to support at marami pa tayong gagawin. Kaya kapit lang kayo kasi mahaba-habang journey pa ito."

Roque's two new tracks will be part of his mini album which will be released in December. Entitled "Inferno," the album is "the purging of pain, suffering, blame and guilt from his experience over the past years."