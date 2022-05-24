MANILA -- Kapamilya actress and social media star Ivana Alawi now has 8 million followers on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

To mark her newest social media milestone, Alawi shared a photo of her in a two-piece bikini, which was taken by her sister Mona.

"Good night 8 million amazing people," Alawi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

In February, Alawi hit 15 million subscribers on video-sharing site YouTube.

Over the past year, Alawi has become one of the most popular showbiz personalities-turned-YouTube stars, alongside the likes of Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

Currently, Alawi is gearing up for her the upcoming series "A Family Affair," with four leading men: Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, and Jameson Blake.

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.