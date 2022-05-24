MANILA — Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. was among those who visited the wake of the late film icon Susan Roces on Tuesday.

Presumptive president Bongbong Marcos, bumisita sa burol ni Susan Roces sa Heritage Park sa Taguig City. pic.twitter.com/bKJjUiP6DP — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) May 24, 2022

Marcos Jr. arrived in the evening at the Heritage Park in Taguig to condole with the family of Roces, who is dubbed the Queen of Philippine Movies.

Roces’ only child is incumbent Sen. Grace Poe.

Poe personally welcomed Marcos Jr. inside the chapel.

WATCH: Presumptive President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. attends the wake of veteran actress Susan Roces. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/emPVH0oRAw — Ganiel Krishnan (@KrishnanGaniel) May 24, 2022

Aside from Marcos Jr., personalities who visited the wake on Tuesday included former congresswoman Gina de Venecia, music veteran Ogie Alcasid, singer Pops Fernandez, and actor-director Eric Quizon.

The public viewing for Roces’ wake will be held until Wednesday, May 25.

The interment is scheduled on May 26, Thursday at the Manila North Cemetery, where Roces’ remains will be buried beside her husband and fellow film icon Fernando Poe, Jr. — Report from Jeffrey Hernaez and Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

