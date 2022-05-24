Anne Curtis now has 18 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Actress Anne Curtis is still the most followed Filipino personality on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

On Tuesday, Curtis thanked all her followers as she shared a snap of her with her baby girl Dahlia on the beach.

"Yippeeeeeee! Good morning to 18 million of you! It's kind of insane! I know I’m not as active as I used to be online and I know you all understand why, but thank you for the love nonetheless!" Curtis wrote.

The actress also teased that she will be sharing something on Friday, May 27.

"Things are about to get crazy again real soon!" Curtis added.

With over 18 million followers, Curtis cements her status as the foremost Filipino celebrity on social media. She is also the most followed local personality on Twitter, with more than 14 million followers.

In December 2020, she was named among the Top 100 Digital Stars in Asia by Forbes magazine. The list was determined by the celebrities’ social media reach and engagement, as well as their recent work, impact, and advocacy amid the pandemic.

Other Filipinos who made that list were Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Marian Rivera, and Sarah Geronimo.

Last week, ABS-CBN teased the return of Curtis on "It's Showtime."

Curtis was last seen on “It’s Showtime” in December 2019, when she started her maternity leave six months into her pregnancy.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.