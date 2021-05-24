WATCH: ‘Tawag’ champs open ‘Showtime’ with ABS-CBN summer theme songs

Kicking off a week of back-to-back finals, “It’s Showtime” opened on Monday with a medley of ABS-CBN’s summer theme songs, performed by the noontime programs’ singing champions.

JM Yosures, Elaine Duran, and Janine Berdin — winners of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” — performed alongside the current batch of quarterfinalists in the singing competition, as well as the grand finalists of the talent search “Versus.”

They sang the upbeat Kapamilya tunes “Ikaw Ang Sunshine Ko” (2017), “Summer Is Love” (2019), and “Feel Good Pilipinas” (2021).

“Tawag ng Tanghalan” will trim down the number of its 10 quarterfinalists to 2 semifinalists across two weeks, starting Monday until the first week of June.

“Versus,” meanwhile, will name its first-ever champion by Saturday, May 29, from among the 16 acts still in the running.

“It’s Showtime” is accessible via A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, and TFC.

