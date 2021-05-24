WATCH: Regine Velasquez cries in performance of ‘Leaves’

Music icon Regine Velasquez touched viewers of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday with an affecting rendition of Ben&Ben’s “Leaves,” about forgiveness and healing.
Velasquez was visibly emotional throughout her performance, and became tearful at one point, fans noticed. (Watch the full performance below.)
Those tuned in tweeted that they, too, were moved to tears by Velasquez’s version of the 2017 hit.
Velasquez previously performed “Leaves” at her most recent Valentine concert, “Freedom,” and during her birthday live stream on Facebook in April.
Velasquez, who has time and again referred to the tune as a personal favorite, similarly had her husband, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, turning emotional with her performance during the birthday show.
“I don’t know what it is about that song. Naiiyak ako lagi. Such a beautiful song,” Alcasid said at the time.
Velasquez surmised, in jest, “Unlike the other songs na alam mo nang malungkot, this one is pretending to be happy.”
“It talks about forgiveness,” she added. “You never really learn to love someone until you learn to forgive, and it’s so true. Ang galing ng kanta.”
