WATCH: Regine Velasquez cries in performance of ‘Leaves’

Regine Velasquez turns emotional during her performance of Ben&Ben’s ‘Leaves’ on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To.’ ABS-CBN

Music icon Regine Velasquez touched viewers of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday with an affecting rendition of Ben&Ben’s “Leaves,” about forgiveness and healing.

Velasquez was visibly emotional throughout her performance, and became tearful at one point, fans noticed. (Watch the full performance below.)

Those tuned in tweeted that they, too, were moved to tears by Velasquez’s version of the 2017 hit.

Grabe yung feels pag kinakanta nya talaga yung Leaves. Mapapaiyak ka ng di oras!! Such a great story teller.



ForeverFresh Queen REGINE#ASAPFresh pic.twitter.com/kgvR90FIal — Catleeennggg🌼 (@iamcatlenggg) May 23, 2021

Naiiyak talaga si Ate Reg every time kinakanta niya ang Leaves by @BenAndBenMusic 😭🤍 Ang ganda ganda rin kasi talaga ng song. 💯



ForeverFresh Queen REGINE#ASAPFresh — JUMAR TAWAN #FreeBritney (@jumarjomar) May 23, 2021

Ang ganda ng rendition ni Ms. Regine ng Leaves , nakaka-iyak 🥺🥺#ASAPFresh — bugaboo ❤💚💙 (@mariariaria117) May 23, 2021

omg naiyak naman ako sa rendition ni regine ng leaves 😭 ang ganda grabe #ASAPFresh — jaspurrr (@jasperrrs) May 23, 2021

Yung tanghaling tapat pero nag e emote ka. Huhu ate @reginevalcasid mapanakit po ang pa Leaves mo



ForeverFresh Queen REGINE#ASAPFresh — jeselle davis (@jesreigne07) May 23, 2021

Velasquez previously performed “Leaves” at her most recent Valentine concert, “Freedom,” and during her birthday live stream on Facebook in April.

Velasquez, who has time and again referred to the tune as a personal favorite, similarly had her husband, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, turning emotional with her performance during the birthday show.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“I don’t know what it is about that song. Naiiyak ako lagi. Such a beautiful song,” Alcasid said at the time.

Velasquez surmised, in jest, “Unlike the other songs na alam mo nang malungkot, this one is pretending to be happy.”

“It talks about forgiveness,” she added. “You never really learn to love someone until you learn to forgive, and it’s so true. Ang galing ng kanta.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC