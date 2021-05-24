WATCH: BTS debuts smooth performance of 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards

Music sensations BTS showed that they "got that superstar glow" at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday.

With their smooth vocals and perfectly synced sleek choreography, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, debuted a dynamic performance of their latest record-breaking single "Butter."

Streaming remotely from Seoul, South Korea, the Bangtan boys, decked in stylish black suits, kicked off "Butter" at a soundstage before transitioning to the Billboard red carpet. BTS then ended the electrifying number on a stage with a giant disco ball.

One of the hottest takes from the production was the mesmerizing dance break that melted the hearts of the audience. The sharp choreography was an instant fan favorite and immediately trended on Twitter.

Similar to the well-loved moment in the music video, BTS also spelled out ARMY in their stage performance.

After the pop sensations made historic breakthroughs on the Billboard charts the past year, it was no surprise the group emerged as a big winner during the publication's awarding night.

The septet earned their second Top Duo/Group award. The group, which was the very first South Korean act to achieve the feat, first won the honor in 2019.

With over 100 million votes, BTS' extensive global fanbase ARMY also delivered the Bangtan boys their fifth Top Social Artist Award. The Grammy-nominated band first won the title in 2017 and had since snagged it annually.

The South Koreans cliched two new awards: Top Song Sales Artist, and the Top Selling Song for their 2020 megahit "Dynamite."

The disco-inspired track holds the longest record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 as well as the top sales week of 2021 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. "Dynamite" is also recognized as the longest-charting song by a South Korean artist on the Billboard Hot 100.

"It is really an honor to be the winner of such a significant title," BTS leader RM said. "We wanted to share some fresh energy with everyone and we think this award is proof we achieved it," he added.

BTS is gearing up to ignite another hot streak on the Billboard charts with their catchy new song "Butter."

According to World Music Awards, the septet's second English track is expected to debut on top of the Digital Song Sales chart as well as pull the biggest sales week of the year.

"Butter" has already scored the biggest song debut in Spotify history after pulling around 11 million streams on its first day, shattering the opening day record held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 2019 hit "I Don't Care," which tallied a massive 10.9 million plays.

BTS and Columbia Records also announced "Butter," which was co-written and co-produced by the latter's chief, Ron Perry, earned the largest single-day stream count in Spotify history.

Columbia Records reported the flirty summer anthem scored 20.9 million global streams, besting Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” with 17.22 million.