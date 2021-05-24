Sarah, Matteo record theme song of 'G Diaries' season 8

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have lent their voices to the new theme song of “G Diaries.”

Titled “Change the World Together,” the new song was written and composed by Jenie Chan for the show’s eighth season.

“It is amazing how the message of ‘G Diaries’ never gets old. From the time we were doing the show with Ms. Gina Lopez, until now that we are working with Ernie and Michelle Lopez, the theme has always revolved around working together and love,” Chan said in a statement posted on “G Diaries’” official Facebook page.

“We’ve done seven seasons with five different directors and over a hundred episodes, but our viewers continue to look forward to new episodes. ‘G Diaries’ has a very positive vibe and a timely message of hope, and we are truly grateful that Sarah and Matteo agreed to be a part of this season.”

According to the post, Geronimo and Guidicelli’s version of the song is exclusive to the terrestrial and cable airing of “G Diaries.”

“G Diaries” is a multi-awarded TV program produced by ABS-CBN Foundation which features stories of love, hope, and cooperation among local communities, and promotes advocacies on environment protection, child rights and development, area development, and sustainable ecotourism, among others.

All-new episodes for Season 8 air on the Kapamilya Channel on Sundays at 9:10am, with replays on ANC and the Metro Channel.