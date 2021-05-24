LOOK: Loren Burgos gives birth to baby girl

MANILA — Actress Loren Burgos has given birth to her first child with her husband, model-entrepreneur Cris Lomotan.

The couple, who got married in August 2019, welcomed their baby girl last May 19.

Posting photos from her baby's arrival, Burgos shared her experience giving birth to their baby Elise.

"On May 19, 2021, God has entrusted to us a healthy beautiful baby girl, Elise. The past few days have been very challenging. More than 24 hours of labor, being in physical pain in the process of recovery, lacking rest while still learning how to take good care of our newborn baby," Burgos shared.

"I cried so much and had tears of joy when our baby girl came out. My heart is full of gratitude because of God’s goodness and faithfulness in our lives," Burgos added, before quoting John 16:21.

Burgos also thanked all those who prayed for her safe delivery.

"Maraming salamat sa mga nagdasal para saaming normal and successful delivery! Grabe po ang ginawa ng Lord sa birthing & postpartum experience namin. We truly appreciate all the love and support!" Burgos wrote.

Born in the Philippines but raised in the US, Burgos joined the police academy when she was still in high school. Although she was a former beauty queen, she considers herself as "one of the boys."

In 2015, she was launched as one of the nine Star Magic Angels.

She appeared in the romantic drama "‘Till I Met You" in 2016, and in the 2017 hit afternoon soap "Pusong Ligaw." She was also part of the series "Halik," as well as the hit primetime series "The Killer Bride," which aired its finale January 2020.



Burgos last appeared in the recently concluded series "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin."



