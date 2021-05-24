Karla Estrada shares birthday message for boyfriend

MANILA -- Actress-host Karla Estrada on Monday took to social media to share her birthday message for her boyfriend, Jam Magno.

Posting a beach photo of her and Magno, the "Magandang Buhay" once again expressed his love for Magno.

"Happy birthday to the most selfless soul i have ever met. For all that you are, for all that you do, thank you! We Love you! God bless your heart always," Estrada wrote in the caption.

The couple is set to mark their second anniversary this June.

Estrada and Ignacio first met in June 2019. She said that she fell for her boyfriend because of how upfront he was about his feelings.

Last year, Estrada fueled wedding rumors after she shared an intriguing photo of a pair of rings. She also posted a clip of a beachside captioned "Soon," followed by a string of emojis of a blue heart, a diamond ring, and another heart.

