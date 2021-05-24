'Golden girl' Sylvia Sanchez turns 50

MANILA – Sylvia Sanchez feels grateful to have reached 50 years old.

On Instagram, the screen veteran shared photos of how she celebrated her golden year surrounded by her loved ones.

“Yes, I’m 50!! I’ve been waiting to turn 50 so I could slowly experience being a golden girl,” she wrote in the caption.

Thanking her family and everyone who remembered her special day, Sanchez said: “Super grateful to have been able to celebrate with my loved ones and even more grateful to have been remembered by all those sent their birthday love — thank you so much. Much love to all of you.”

Meanwhile, Sanchez’s celebrity children Arjo and Ria also took to social media to greet their mom on her birthday.

“Golden hour with golden girl. Love you always Ma. Happy birthday,” said Ria.

“Blessed to have you. Happy Birthday, Ma,” Arjo added.

