'Gameboys: The Movie' to stream on July 30 via KTX

MANILA — The hit Pinoy boys' love (BL) series “Gameboys” will get its own movie, The IdeaFirst Company announced over the weekend.

The film will be available on July 30 via the ABS-CBN digital venue KTX.ph.

In the trailer released on YouTube, actors Elijah Canlas (Cairo) and Kokoy de Santos (Gavreel) are seen playing at beach. Both talk about their future endeavors but was interrupted when Gavreel introduced Cairo as a friend to his relative.

The movie is directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal and will also see returning cast members Adrianna So, Kyle Velino, and Miggy Jimenez.

It also features the theme song “Hanggang sa Huli” by P-pop supergroup SB19, same as its second season teaser.

The IdeaFirst Company earlier teased fans with a second season of the series. The sequel’s premiere date has yet to be announced.

