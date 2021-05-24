Bb. Pilipinas queen Cindy Miranda launched as next sex symbol in thriller

MANILA -- From playing a vampire in the teleserye “La Luna Sangre,” Binibining Pilipinas Tourism International 2013 Cindy Miranda meandered in several movie roles that tested her determination to stay in the biz and become a full fledged artist.

Now the long wait is over for Miranda, who will finally be launched as a lead actress in the sex drama thriller “Nerissa.” While accepting the fact that the big break as a sex symbol will entail a lot of steamy scenes and skin baring, Miranda is psyching herself on a different level.

“Beauty is not enough, I need to prove that I have the skills as an actress," Miranda told ABS-CBN News in a virtual conference Monday launching the project written by Ricky Lee to be directed Lawrence Fajardo.

Fajardo said the role of Nerissa, a lovely maiden stranded in an island, was tailored for Miranda who exudes the right element of beauty and aura of mystery in the movie to be released by VivaMax.

She will star opposite Aljur Abrenica, the fisherman who rescues and eventually marries her before he goes missing in a sea mishap.

The virtual conference also revealed other cast members including Elizabeth Oropesa, Bembol Roco, Sheree, AJ Raval, Guji Lorenzana and Sean de Guzman.

“Matagal kong inantay ito, ngayon eto na siya and excited na akong makatrababo sila,” said Miranda, who also took the counsel of the multi-awarded Oropesa that acting excellence will last beyond skin baring in movies.

“Maraming magaganda ang mukha at marami ding pwedeng maghubad pero ang importante 'yung acting skills. I really want to be known as an actress,” said the beauty queen who previously appeared in “Adan” where she played a lesbian lover.

Some elements in the storyline of “Nerissa” -- including male characters falling for the female protagonist and the use of the pivotal role of a moral guardian in the island to be played by Oropesa --remind cinephiles of the plots of “Ang Pinakamagandang Hayop sa Balat Ng Lupa” and “Isla” both directed by the late Celso Ad Castillo.

But Lee clarified with ABS-CBN News that he drew inspiration from the early '80s Isabel Lopez-starrer “Isla.” Fajardo admitted the parallelism of “Nerissa” from “Isla” but stressed it will be completely different as a “strong film about women’s interests.”

Lee also described the movie as “sexy but empowering” about the rights of women.

Miranda said she hopes to acquit herself in the difficult role with the help of Fajardo and her co-stars.