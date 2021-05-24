‘Ang bagong mukha ng karma’: Erich Gonzales transforms in ‘La Vida Lena’ teaser

Lena (Erich Gonzales) retruns with a vengeful plan against the Narcisos, including Vanessa (Agot Isidro), in the upcoming season of ‘La Vida Lena.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Ridding her face of the scar which made her the target of mockery, Magda (Erich Gonzales) is finally ready to carry out her plan for revenge as the transformed Lena, as seen in the new teaser of “La Vida Lena’s” new season.

In the teaser released by ABS-CBN on Monday, Magda, through a vlog, speaks to her viewers, re-introducing herself as the soap maven Lena.

Glimpses of her tragic past are shown, including being ridiculed and bullied for her face, being deceived by the Narciso family, the death of her grandfather, and being put behind bars.

“Na-realize ko na I can transform myself into someone better. Kaya dapat, ang ginagawa sa harmful at bad sa ‘yo, sinasabon para mawala. Simula ngayon, ako na si Lena. Ang bagong mukha ng karma,” she says.

As the vengeful Lena, she comes face to face anew with her tormentors, this time armed with a thriving business they once attempted to steal from her.

The first season of ABS-CBN series premiered on iWant TFC in November, and spanned 10 episodes that were released every Saturday.

“La Vida Lena’s” continuation is scheduled to premiere in June, with the additional broadcast venues Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, and TFC, according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

TV5 has been airing numerous ABS-CBN programs under a blocktime partnership, starting with “ASAP Natin ‘To” in January, and then the Kapamilya network’s entire primetime programming, led by “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” in March.

The time slot of “La Vida Lena” for its TV broadcast has yet to be announced.

Directed by Jerry Sineneng, Jojo Saguin, and Andoy Ranay, “La Vida Lena” also stars Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson, Sofia Andres, Janice de Belen, and Agot Isidro.

