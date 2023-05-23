Home  >  Entertainment

Ticket selling for Lee Sung-kyung's PH fan meet starts June 4

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 12:42 PM

South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung. Photo: Instagram/@heybiblee
Are Filipino fans ready to be dazzled by Lee Sung-kyung's beauty? 

Local promoter CDM Entertainment unveiled late Monday the ticket prices for the Philippine leg of the K-drama star's "Be Closer" fan meeting tour.

The event is set to take place at the SM Skydome in Quezon City on July 8.

Tickets go on sale starting June 4 on CDM's website, the promoter said, with the following prices:

  • MVP - P8,450
  • VIP - P4,950
  • Biblee Zone - P2,950

 

Apart from the Philippines, Lee will also visit Japan and Taiwan for her tour.

The actress, best known for starring in dramas such as "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" and "Dr. Romantic," last held a fan meeting in the country in 2019.

