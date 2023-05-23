South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung. Photo: Instagram/@heybiblee

Are Filipino fans ready to be dazzled by Lee Sung-kyung's beauty?

Local promoter CDM Entertainment unveiled late Monday the ticket prices for the Philippine leg of the K-drama star's "Be Closer" fan meeting tour.

The event is set to take place at the SM Skydome in Quezon City on July 8.

Tickets go on sale starting June 4 on CDM's website, the promoter said, with the following prices:

MVP - P8,450

VIP - P4,950

Biblee Zone - P2,950

Apart from the Philippines, Lee will also visit Japan and Taiwan for her tour.

The actress, best known for starring in dramas such as "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" and "Dr. Romantic," last held a fan meeting in the country in 2019.

