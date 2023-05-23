Kim Chiu poses with her family with their new home in the background. Instagram: @chinitaprincess

MANILA — Actress-host Kim Chiu has made another dream a reality, as she shared Tuesday a glimpse of a new family home which she described as the fruit of her labor.

On Instagram, Chiu posted photos of the three-storey house, which has an overlooking view, a swimming pool, and a spacious yard.

“Fruit of labor. #ForeverGrateful,” she wrote in the caption.

Seen with Chiu in the pictures are family members, including her father and siblings.

Chiu, who made her showbiz breakthrough in 2006 as the first teen winner of “Pinoy Big Brother,” has been sharing her personal milestones over the years, among them building a permanent home for her family.

Chiu, who grew up having to frequently move residences in Visayas due to family and financial circumstances, first built their own home in 2011 — a 600-square-meter property that took a year to construct.

The “Linlang” actress, through her vlog, has also been giving virtual tours of her properties, such as her “mini-home” inside her work van and her home office studio where she films online content.

