KD Estrada to release new song

MANILA -- KD Estrada is set to release a new song this week.

Star Pop posted a teaser for the new track, titled "Love Led Us Here," in a social media post on Monday.

It will be out on Friday, May 26.

Last year, Estrada released two songs with his on-screen partner Alexa Ilacad: "When I See You Again" and "Misteryo."

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates also worked together in the series "Run To Me" and the musical "Walang Aray."

The two are set to star in a series titled "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

