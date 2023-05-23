MANILA -- John Prats turned to social media to share his birthday message for Sam Milby, who turned a year older on Tuesday, May 23.

Posting a photo of them together, the actor-director greeted his close friend on his special day.

"Blessed birthday sa kaibigan ko na grabe ang pagmamahal sa akin at sa pamilya ko. Mahal na mahal ka din namin, bro. Lagi lang kami andito para sa 'yo," he said.

"Masaya kami sa mga nangyayari sa 'yo. Brothers for life. Enjoy your day. Love you, bro," Prats added, using the hashtag #14yearsoffriendship in his post.

Milby is engaged to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

The two announced their engagement through an Instagram post last February.



