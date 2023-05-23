Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: Andrea Brillantes leads 'Drag You & Me' screening

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 03:15 PM

MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes led the stars of "Drag You & Me" during the pink carpet premiere and grand media conference of the upcoming series on Monday night.

The event for the Dreamscape Entertainment project was held at a bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Joining Brillantes are the main cast of "Drag You & Me" including Christian Bables, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, KaladKaren, Brigiding, Cris Villanueva, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete.

The show's director, JP Habac, was also in attendance. Also showing support for the upcoming show were ABS-CBN executives. 

"Drag You & Me" will stream beginning June 2 on iWantTFC. Check out photos from the event below:

IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 1
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 2
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 3
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 4
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 5
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 6
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 7
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 8
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 9
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 10
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 11
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 12
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 13
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 14
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 15
IN PHOTOS: &#39;Drag You &amp; Me&#39; screening 16

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Instagram/Dreamscape PH

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Andrea Brillantes  