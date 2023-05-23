MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes led the stars of "Drag You & Me" during the pink carpet premiere and grand media conference of the upcoming series on Monday night.

The event for the Dreamscape Entertainment project was held at a bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Joining Brillantes are the main cast of "Drag You & Me" including Christian Bables, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, KaladKaren, Brigiding, Cris Villanueva, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete.

The show's director, JP Habac, was also in attendance. Also showing support for the upcoming show were ABS-CBN executives.

"Drag You & Me" will stream beginning June 2 on iWantTFC. Check out photos from the event below:

