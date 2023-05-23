Ice Seguerra shares 'memorable' scene in 'Drag You & Me'

Ice Seguerra. iWantTFC

MANILA -- Ice Seguerra shared one of the memorable scenes he did for the upcoming series "Drag You & Me" which stars Andrea Brillantes.

In the celebrity screening and media conference for the Dreamscape Entertainment project on Monday, Seguerra said kissing fellow actor Romnick Sarmenta was an unforgettable scene for him.

"Well, memorable sa akin 'yung hinalikan ko si Romnick... Memorable talaga 'yon sa akin, kasi hindi ako humahalik ng lalaki eh," he said.

"Nag-enjoy si direk, parang nakailang take eh," he added in jest.

In "Drag You & Me," Seguerra plays the role of Jam, spouse of Sarmenta's character.

"So 'yon obviously I played Jam, asawa ni Romnick at tatay ni Betty (Brillantes's character) na siya ring nagluwal sa kanya sa mundong ito. Of course bilang padre de familia, protector of the household ay talagang gagawa ng paraan para maiahon 'yung pamilya niya sa mga pinagdadaanan nila," he said.

Seguerra said he is happy to portray a character that is so close to home.

"It feels so good kasi finally nagkaroon ako ng role na tinitingnan ako sa as a trans man -- hindi lesbian, hindi babae, alam mo 'yon? So happy ako, happy ako," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Dreamscape Entertainment for doing a show like "Drag You & Me."

"I really want to thank Dreamscape for doing something like this. Bihirang-bihira lang talaga 'yung masasabi natin na mainstream na platforms na nagbibigay ng puwang at maipakita ang totoong kuwento ng community namin, nating lahat. So maraming-maraming salamat po," Seguerra said.

Directed by JP Habac, "Drag You & Me" will stream beginning June 2 on iWantTFC.

