MANILA – Heart Evangelista took to social media to express her gratitude to her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, for his efforts in immersing himself in her world.

On Instagram, the actress and fashion influencer shared photos of their outfits on different days.

“Appreciate you learning about the things I love,” she captioned her post.

Evangelista and Escudero have been going on several trips abroad in recent months.

Last year, there were rumors that they have already broken up after Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

The two, however, ended those rumors when they welcomed the New Year together.

Evangelista had greeted her followers on New Year's Eve with a family picture showing her with Escudero and his kids.

One of the photos even showed Evangelista and a beaming Escudero holding hands.