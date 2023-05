Filipino rock band Chicosci will be holding a gig at the end of the month which features other notable artists in the local scene and utilize NFT as tickets.

The "Chicosci Summer Party" will be held at the Balcony Music House in Makati on May 31.

Singer Rico Blanco, IV of Spades' Zild Benitez and band Fragments will serve as guest performers for the event.

Fans can buy their tickets by purchasing an NFT from the Stanible app.

