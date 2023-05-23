Canadian singer Daniel Ceasar returning to PH for concert

MANILA – Canadian singer and songwriter Daniel Caesar is coming back to the Philippines.

Concert promoter Karpos Multimedia announced on Tuesday that the R&B artist is going to hold a one-night concert in Manila on July 19 at the World Trade Center.

Tickets to Caesar’s concert will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via tickelo.com. Ticket prices are at P4,410 for Gold, and P6,590 for VIP.

The last time Caesar visited the country was in 2019 for a concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

In 2018, Caesar was also in the Philippines as one of the performers at the Wanderland Music Festival.

Caesar is famous for his hits like “Best Part” and “Get You.”