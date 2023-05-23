Belle Mariano to stage 'Beloved' concert

MANILA — “Beloved” is an apt word to describe Belle Mariano, who has amassed a wide fanbase since her career resurgence via “He’s Into Her” and her meteoric rise to fame that followed.

It’s also the title of her upcoming solo concert — her first to be held a physical venue with live audience — as announced by her record label StarPop on Tuesday.

“Don’t get puzzled anymore because @bellemariano02 is ready to complete her musical journey with her first solo live major concert! Belle is… ‘Beloved,’” the ABS-CBN Music group said.

ABS-CBN Events, which is organizing the concert with Star Magic, StarPop, and Rise Artists Studio, has yet to announced the concert’s venue and date, but did tease that ticket selling will be held soon.

“Beloved” will mark Mariano’s first major offering in 2023. Still expected for the emerging superstar this year are her second album, which she recently finished recording, and her teleserye lead role debut, opposite Donny Pangilinan.

Mariano first held a solo concert in January 2022, held virtually amid pandemic restrictions. The banner year also saw her starring in the second season of “He’s Into Her” and her second film with Pangilinan, “An Inconvenient Love.”

