MANILA – Bela Padilla experienced a fan girl moment when she inadvertently encountered South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki during her time in Cannes, France.

Padilla on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the "Vincenzo" actor, clearly showing her inability to contain her joy in the moment.

“Good morning,” she wrote in the caption before adding an emoji indicating her excitement.

“He’s so chill and friendly,” she added.

Padilla then thanked filmmaker Adolf Alix Jr. for pointing him out to her. Similarly, Alix also had a photo with the South Korean actor.

In January this year, Song announced his marriage and wife's pregnancy.

"I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other," Song said at that time, publicly naming his wife.

"She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her," he said, adding that he credits his wife for helping him become "a better person."

The actor announced his marriage a month after revealing that he had been dating a non-celebrity personality.

Song was previously married to his "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye-kyo from 2017 to 2019.