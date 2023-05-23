South Korean singer Bang Yong-guk. Photo: Instagram/@bangstergram

South Korean singer and producer Bang Yong-guk, best known as the leader of the boy group B.A.P, is coming to Manila in July for a solo concert.

Bang announced Tuesday on Instagram that he would play at the Music Museum in San Juan City on July 14.

The show is part of the 33-year-old artist's "The Colors of Bang Yong-guk" tour, which includes stops in various Asian and European locations.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting May 26, according to organizer K Events.

Bang debuted in 2012 as the leader of the boy band B.A.P under TS Entertainment. However, the group has been inactive since the members departed the label.

Earlier this month, Bang released the six-track extended play "The Colors of Love."

