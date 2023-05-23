Instagram/Anne Curtis



MANILA – Anne Curtis has started undergoing acting refresher courses for her collaboration with director Erik Matti.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Curtis shared a photo featuring her scripts, revealing the working title of the project as "Buy Bust: The Undesirables."

“Acting refresher Day 1. It’s been 4 years,” she wrote in the caption.

“Training blades came out while I was finishing these scripts @erikmatti. I am extremely excited for this,” she added.

Earlier this month, Curtis began her training in sayoc, a Filipino martial art.

Matti previously confirmed that he will be doing a new project with Curtis, who starred in his 2018 box office hit "Buy Bust."

He teased that Curtis is up for what appeared to be another action project, based on the emojis he used in the caption.

Curtis' last movie was the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “The Mall, The Merrier” with her good friend Vice Ganda.

She went on to take an extended showbiz hiatus to focus on her pregnancy and eventually becoming a first-time mother to daughter Dahlia.

Curtis returned to “It's Showtime” in 2022.