Filipina actress Sylvia Sanchez met Korean actor Lee Jung-jae at an event at Cannes 2022.



Sanchez took to social media to share photos of her with Lee, who gained international popularity for his performance in the 2021 Netlix series "Squid Game."

"It was nice meeting you Mr. Lee Jung-jae," Sanchez wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Lee made his directorial debut with the spy movie “Hunt” which is premiering at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Sanchez, who celebrated her birthday last week, is currently the lead star of iWant drama "Misis Piggy."