Public viewing for Susan Roces extended until May 25

MANILA -- The wake for the late actress Susan Roces has been extended until Wednesday, May 25.

In a post on Instagram, Poe said the public viewing will be extended to give more time for friends and fans to visit her wake.

Roces’ interment will be held at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday.

Earlier, Poe’s team advised visitors to follow health protocols, while also providing a Zoom link for the daily masses for those who want to join virtually. They may also join virtually through the Facebook Live broadcast on Poe’s official page.

Roces had been widowed after the 2004 passing of her husband and fellow screen veteran Fernando Poe, Jr. The incumbent senator is their lone daughter.

Dubbed the “Queen of Philippines Movies,” Roces rose to fame in the ‘50s and went on to become the foremost leading lady of local cinema.

As a screen veteran, she remained visible on screen, most recently as the well-loved Lola Flora in the long-running primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Roces had been appearing in the ABS-CBN program until early 2022. The actress’ part in the TV adaptation of FPJ’s 1996 film had been one of Roces’ many ways of paying tribute to her husband.