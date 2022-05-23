Lolit Solis moved to tears by Kris Aquino's letter

MANILA – Talent manager Lolit Solis admitted she was moved to tears after reading a letter sent to her by former Kapamilya host Kris Aquino, who’s been battling autoimmune diseases for years.

On Instagram, Solis said she was unable to stop her tears when she read the part where Aquino said she hopes to live until such time that her second son Bimby is old enough to take care of her firstborn Joshua, who was born with autism.

“Iyon mabuhay siya para na lang sa dalawang anak niya. Tanggap niya na nahihirapan siya sa kanyang sakit, at talagang napi-feel niya kung minsan 'yung hirap na hindi na niya makaya at hirap na siya kahit sa pagsusulat,” she narrated.

Solis said she was so sad reading Aquino’s letter especially since there are other people who continue to say negative things about the ex-TV host despite what she’s going through.

“Kitang kita mo ang pagpayat ni Kris, sign na talagang may nadaramang sakit. Hanga ka nga sa kanya dahil kinakaya niya ang pain at pinipilit ang katawan para hindi masyado mag alala ang mga tao sa paligid niya.”

She then urged her followers to be kind to Aquino, noting that she does not need more stress right now.

“Maging kind tayo kay Kris Aquino, single mother ng dalawang anak na mga hindi pa puwede mamuhay ng wala ang guidance ng kanilang ina. Maging malambot ang puso natin sa kanyang journey sa buhay, gabayan natin para hindi maging mahirap ang lahat para sa pamilya niya. Hindi niya kailangan ang bashing, o anuman pagpuna sa ngayon,” she said.

For Solis, Aquino is one of the real ones in showbiz.

“Sensitive siya dahil ayaw niya na pati mga anak ay maapektuhan. She is worth loving, dahil isa si Kris Aquino sa tutoong tao sa showbiz. Be kind to her. Love her.”

In her most recent update about her health last May 16, Aquino revealed that her illness is already life-threatening amid rumors that she is already in critical condition.

Aquino said her team of doctors in the Philippines and abroad are all worried about organ damage in her heart and lungs, which is why they are all hoping for her to get to the US as soon as possible.

If things went according to plan, Aquino had already left the country last May 19 “in an effort to save me, my life, my organs.”

She has not made any social media update since then.