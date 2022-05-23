MANILA — Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan openly shared sweet moments Sunday during the Star Magic All-Star Games, including the actress wearing her leading man’s high school jersey, prompting speculation about their status.

Mariano was the muse of the Star Magic Dream Team, which includes Pangilinan, for the basketball game of the star-studded event held at the Araneta Coliseum.

The “He’s Into Her” leading lady initially wore the team’s color, a blue jersey, but later changed to a maroon one, with the text “Brent” on the front and “Pangilinan” and the number 15 on the back.

The latter, hawk-eyed fans noticed, was Pangilinan’s basketball jersey as a student at Brent International High School in Laguna.

Throughout the game, Mariano was seen enthusiastically cheering for her screen partner, and at one point held another blue jersey, a duplicate of Pangilinan’s No. 10 uniform for the All-Star Games.

belle wearing donny's brent jersey is the death of me 😭 just how fast the night changes talaga aaah!



GAME SETTER DONBELLE#BELLEHeadTurner#DONNYmazingMVP#DonBelle #DONBELLEmpire pic.twitter.com/AZYB6w2yl7 — 𝒹𝑜𝓃𝒷𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 (@daylightwingsDB) May 22, 2022

Tingnan niyo reaction ni Donny nung pinakita ni Belle yung suot . Shuta may pa taas taas ng kilay at smile pa like nagmamayabang na suot ng jowa yung jersey niya 😭😭



GAME SETTER DONBELLE#BELLEHeadTurner #DONNYmazingMVP pic.twitter.com/gyOYe5EC2K — •S H A R K• | ♡ (@lukidonbel) May 23, 2022

SUOT BRENT JERSEY NI DONNY AND PICTURE TAKING AT THE END OF THE GAME. SANA ALL BELLE MARIANO HAHAHA chz ganda rin ni sizt irl! #StarMagic30thAllStarGames pic.twitter.com/be9TRwrdp0 — Joyce | coll break (@juyeomingcart) May 22, 2022

During a courtside interview, Mariano was asked to explain the maroon jersey she was wearing. Her answer: “Alam naman nating lahat kung sino dito ang MVP ko, ‘di ba?”

When asked where she drew her energy from for the games, Mariano pointed at Pangilinan, saying, “Sa kaniya.”

“Sa lahat ng nandito, sa kanila ko nakukuha ang energy ko,” she added. “Sa mga Bubblies na nandito, thank you so much! We love you! Maraming, maraming salamat po.”

Awarded as one of the Mythical 5 at the end of the game — the Dream Team bowed to Team Showtime — Pangilinan was then seen making his way to Mariano to give her his medal, to shrieks at the Big Dome. They also momentarily held hands as they walked.

this photo sequence of donny putting the medal on belle>>>#DonBelle#DONBELLEmpire pic.twitter.com/4Qa0VrRiyO — geli | ia ulit (@loveliestdb) May 22, 2022

pUUUtChAA kAYOOIo si dOnatOo binatAaaa na 😭😭😭😭 AYOKO NA GANTO KAYA GALAWAN NG MAGJOWA PAGTAPOS MAKAKUHA NG MEDAL YUNG BOYPREN 😭😭🖤❤️#DonBelle pic.twitter.com/1jDCLoljpF — ck | POWER VOTE 📢 (@dailydoseofDB_) May 22, 2022

In an Instagram post after the event, Pangilinan shared a sweet photo with Mariano taken on the court, captioned: “Best cheerleader, thank you.”

“You were so good!” Mariano replied.

In her own post with a similar set of pictures, the actress simply told Pangilinan, “Proud of you!”

The openness of “DonBelle” with romantic gestures and messages is not lost on their loyal fans, who saw the games as the latest indication of the screen couple’s deepening bond in real life.