MANILA – It brings Andi Eigenmann so much joy to be able to say that she’s finally living the surfing dreams of her 11-year-old self.

On Instagram, Eigenmann said she got into surfing only in her late 20s and she thought for a while that maybe it’s too late for her to get good at it.

Despite this, Eigenmann said she kept going anyway “because it made me happy, and it made me feel ME.”

“And now I realise that surfing (more) at 32 has been an even more meaningful experience to me. It's never really too late to learn new things or hone a skill, and even more so to achieve a childhood dream,” she said.

While admitting that this may be a simple thing, Eigenmann said it is fulfilling.

“I feel like learning something new at this point, brings new meaning and a whole new energy and excitement for life,” she said.

With her developed skill, Eigenmann said she cannot wait to be in her 50s and still be surfing.

Eigenmann is engaged to champion surfer Philmar Alipayo. They are based in Siargao with their two kids Lilo and Koa, as well as Eigenmann’s firstborn Ellie, her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.