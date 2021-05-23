Zanjoe proud of Bela for being director, writer, actress in movie '366'

MANILA – Zanjoe Marudo could not help but feel proud of Bela Padilla for all her achievements in working on their upcoming movie “366.”

On Instagram, Marudo lauded the actress for being the film’s director, writer and also one of the main characters.

“Nag preview kame ni Direk, ng Writer, at ng Bida ng pelikula ng 366,” he wrote in the caption of their photo together while reviewing a scene from the movie. “Congratulations sayo! Nakaka proud.”

In the caption, Marudo also confessed that “a tear fell” while they were doing the preview.

Padilla, for her part, commented on Marudo’s post and said: “Thank you only Zanjoe!!!”

Aside from Marudo and Padilla, “366” also stars JC Santos.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Padilla talked about her vision as a filmmaker that led her to write and direct “366.”

“It’s the story of people who were and weren’t given the chance to have an extra day to stop, to live, to cry, to laugh, to forget and to love. We follow their journeys, their joy and their grief," said Padilla, who wrote the material before the pandemic.

“I had no idea how the world was going to change. Now, having gone through a global pandemic and shooting amidst it, everyday has become so important. Time spent with people has become essential. '366' feels like a wake-up call to me now, to really live well and to make everyday a little more than what it normally should have been!”

The release date of the movie has yet to be announced.