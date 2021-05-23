Young divas Elha, Zephanie, Janine, Sheena belt out Sarah G's 'Isa Pang Araw'

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo has yet to make her “ASAP Natin To” return but her presence was certainly felt during the show’s May 23 episode.

During one of its segments on Sunday, Elha Nympha, Janine Berdin, Sheena Belarmino, and Zephanie Dimaranan, who are collectively referred to as the New Gen Divas, sang some of Geronimo’s biggest hits such as “Dahil Minahal Mo Ako” and “Paano Ba Ang Magmahal,” among others.

However, it was their rendition of “Isa Pang Araw” that was the highlight of their performance.

All four belted out the Geronimo song effortlessly hitting all the high notes.

“Isa Pang Araw” was part of the soundtrack of the 2018 movie “Miss Granny” which Geronimo starred in.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).